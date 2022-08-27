Man booked for illegal possession of gun

ADVERTISEMENT

A farm worker, V. John Peter, 32, was arrested on charges of illegally possessing a single barrel muzzle loading (SBML) gun near Agasthiyarpuram in Sirumalai near Dindigul on Friday night.

According to forest officials attached to Sirumalai Range, the accused is a resident of A. Vellode in Ambathurai near Dindigul.

Upon receiving a tip-off, a team led by range officer A. Mathivanan and forester S. Saravanakumar conducted a surprise check on the farm where the accused worked near Agasthiyarpuram in Sirumalai and seized a SBML gun and gunpowder.

The accused has been arrested, booked under Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and Arms Act of 1878 and remanded to judicial custody, said the officials.