A worker at a public toilet, N. Nallathambi, has been booked for harassing a woman at Pykara in Madurai on Tuesday evening.

Police said that Nallathambi, who was employed at the Corporation public toilet, under the influence of alcohol, used to harass women passersby.

On Tuesday evening, he pulled a woman by her hand and used abusive language. When people came to her rescue, he threatened them by holding a stone.