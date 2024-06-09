Man booked for harassing elderly parents in Madurai

An 83-year-old man, N. Jeyaraman, has lodged a police complaint against his son of harassing him and his aged wife, and trying to nudge them out of his ancestral house in the city.

The South Gate police have booked the son, Saravanan, for using abusive language and under the provisions of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The police said that the 83-year-old man had retired from the Revenue Department. His son, instead of taking care of his aged parents, had chased them out of their ancestral house.

After the father petitioned Madurai Collector in February, Saravanan was instructed to allow his parents to stay in their house and to pay them ₹5,000 every month for their household expenses. However, Saravanan did not allow them to stay in the house and was also using abusive language. against them

Based on the petition submitted by the aged man to the Commissioner of Police, a case has been booked against Saravanan.