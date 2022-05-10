Man booked for cheating Panchayat President

Virudhunagar

A Junior Assistant, already placed under suspension, has been accused of cheating a panchayat president near Kariyapatti of 60,000 on the promise of allocating 10 additional dwelling units under a housing scheme to the rural local body.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kariyapatti police have booked M.Nagendran (32) of Virudhunagar on cheating and forgery charges.

They said that the district administration had allocated two dwelling units under Kalaignar housing scheme for Kilavaneri Panchayat near Kariyapatti.

However, its president B. Karthik, 35, had received a call from Nagendran, who had claimed himself to be an official in the office of District Rural Development Agency in the Collectorate. Nagendran told him that he could allot a few more houses under the scheme to his panchayat if he paid Rs. 6,000 per dwelling unit. Believing his words, Karthik transferred Rs. 60,000 in various instalments between April 21 and 26 to Nagendran.

Subsequently, Nagendran issued a fake order allocating 10 dwelling units under the government scheme. When Karthik produced the order to the Block Development Officer, he was told that it was a fake order.

Based on a complaint from the panchayat president, a cheating case was booked against Nagendran, who had joined as Junior Assistant in Narikudi block in 2013. After being accused of having cheated several persons on the promise of fetching them government jobs, he was placed under suspension in 2020.