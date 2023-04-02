HamberMenu
Man booked for assaulting two boys at Alampatti

April 02, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai rural district police on Saturday booked P. Santhosam of Alampatti for assaulting and abusing two minor boys after tying them up on a charge of stealing snacks from a shop. The police said Santhosam had caught the boys, both aged 14, when they reportedly stole snacks on March 21. He then tied them up to a pillar and assaulted them. A video clip of the incident went viral in the social media following which the Village Administrative Officer of T. Andipatti lodged a police complaint against Santhosam. The police booked him for abusing the children, asaulting, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The accused was not yet arrested.

