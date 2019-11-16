Man booked for assaulting daughter

M. Abdul Samand of Kodimar Street in Tirumangalam was booked under Juvenile Justice Act, as he allegedly assaulted his 10-year-old daughter with a log and tube light.
Police said that he assaulted the child on the road in front of his house and the act was recorded in a CCTV camera. The girl has been admitted to the Government hospital, Tirumangalam. The man was arrested and further investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor