Madurai

Man booked for assaulting daughter

M. Abdul Samand of Kodimar Street in Tirumangalam was booked under Juvenile Justice Act, as he allegedly assaulted his 10-year-old daughter with a log and tube light.

Police said that he assaulted the child on the road in front of his house and the act was recorded in a CCTV camera. The girl has been admitted to the Government hospital, Tirumangalam. The man was arrested and further investigation is on.

Printable version | Feb 21, 2020

