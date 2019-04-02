Man booked for bribery

MADURAI

The Teppakulam police have booked a case of bribery against a man who was caught by election officials with lists of names of voters and tokens.

According to officials, a Flying Squad team was alerted by the District Control Room based on a complaint that money was being distributed to voters at Annamalai Paper Godown lane in Narasimhapuram on Sunday evening.

The team that rushed to the spot apprehended A.K. Gurumoorthy, 65, with the possession of list of names and tokens, reportedly meant for bribing voters. On questioning, he allegedly failed to provide convincing explanation for the lists and the tokens.

A case was registered based on a complaint by K. Kathirvel, who led the Flying Squad team, after obtaining permission from a Judicial Magistrate court as per procedures.