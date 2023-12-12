HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man beats up wife for begetting only female children

December 12, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A man, along with his mother, assaulted his wife Karthigai Selvi, 28, at a village near Narikudi on Tuesday “since all their three children were female. The duo had also beaten up her three minor daughters who attempted to prevent their mother being assaulted.

Police said that V. Kazhuvan, upset oveer all his three children being girls, used to beat up his wife under the influence of alcohol. On Sunday night, he started beating his wife with a stick outside the house in Koraikulam. His mother Rajeswari also joined him and beat her up.

The three daughters, aged 13, 11 and 9, were horrified on seeing their mother being subjected to cruelty and tried to prevent her father and grandmother from attacking her. The girls were also beaten up.

All the four have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Tiruchuli.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint lodged by Kazhuvan’s father, M. Velsamy, 55, the police have booked Karthigai Selvi’s father, R. Thangapandian and Karthigai Selvi’s brother-in-law for assaulting him with a machete. He has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Aruppukottai.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.