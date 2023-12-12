Man beats up wife for begetting only female children

December 12, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

A man, along with his mother, assaulted his wife Karthigai Selvi, 28, at a village near Narikudi on Tuesday “since all their three children were female. The duo had also beaten up her three minor daughters who attempted to prevent their mother being assaulted.

Police said that V. Kazhuvan, upset oveer all his three children being girls, used to beat up his wife under the influence of alcohol. On Sunday night, he started beating his wife with a stick outside the house in Koraikulam. His mother Rajeswari also joined him and beat her up.

The three daughters, aged 13, 11 and 9, were horrified on seeing their mother being subjected to cruelty and tried to prevent her father and grandmother from attacking her. The girls were also beaten up.

All the four have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Tiruchuli.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint lodged by Kazhuvan’s father, M. Velsamy, 55, the police have booked Karthigai Selvi’s father, R. Thangapandian and Karthigai Selvi’s brother-in-law for assaulting him with a machete. He has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Aruppukottai.