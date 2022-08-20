Man beaten to death in Tenkasi

Special Correspondent TENKASI
August 20, 2022 19:17 IST

An employee of a furniture showroom was beaten to death by a gang of robbers near Sernthamaram in the district on Friday.

Police said A. Vairasamy, 31, of Ventilingapuram near Sernthamaram and his wife, V. Muthumari, 25, were working in a furniture showroom in Veerasigamani. They were returning home on a bike around 9 p.m., when a car intercepted them near Naduvaikurichi.

Four unidentified persons got down from the car and tried to snatch the gold chain from Muthumari. When Vairasamy resisted it, The gang dragged him to the nearby woods and attacked him. They escaped in the car without taking the chain. Vairasamy died on the spot.

Muthumari sought the help of passers-by, who informed Sernthamaram police. The body was sent to Sankarankovil Government Hospital for post-mortem.

 Sernthamaram police have registered a case.

