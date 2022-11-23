Man 26-year rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case

November 23, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul has awarded 26-year imprisonment to a 32-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Dindigul Town South police registered a case against A. Kuzhandhaisamy for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2020. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

Kuzhandhaisamy was booked under Sections 5(l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

Hearing the case on Wednesday, Judge G. Saran sentenced Kuzhandhaisamy to 26 years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹25,500 on him.