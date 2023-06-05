ADVERTISEMENT

Man attacked with knife, robbed at M. Chatrapatti

June 05, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three unidentified persons attacked a 35-year-old man from Lingavadi in Natham with a knife and robbed him of his motorcycle, cash and mobile phone at M. Chatrapatti on Sunday.

Police said the victim was consuming liquor near a Tasmac shop on the roadside when the armed persons approached him at around 4.30 p.m. They snatched his two-wheeler key, ₹300, a mobile phone and his debit card at knifepoint.

One of them inflicted a cut injury on his wrist and asked for the PIN of the ATM card. Later, they fled the scene. M. Chatrapatti police have registered a case.

