Man attacked, robbed of bike, cash and phone

Madurai

25 September 2020 18:23 IST

A truck driver, P. Mariselvam, 25, of Tiruppuvanam was hacked on his head by a three-member gang before robbing his motorbike, a mobile phone and ₹5,000 on Madurai-Thoothukudi Ring Road on Tuesday night.

Police said Mariselvam was riding home from Indian Oil Corporation depot at Kappalur. He received a call on his mobile phone and stopped the bike near Kallambal bridge around 8.45 p.m. When he was speaking over the phone, three persons arrived on the scene and suddenly one of them pushed him down. Before he could realise what was happening, another person inflicted cut injuries on his head and shoulder with a machete.

Advertising

Advertising

When he collapsed in a pool of blood, the three snatched his mobile phone and ₹5,000 from his possession and took away his motorbike.

Mariselvam has been admitted to a private hospital. Silaiman police have registered a case of robbery.

Woman robbed

In another incident, K. Kokila, 48, of Ponmeni was robbed of her five-sovereign gold chain at Madakulam on Thursday morning.

Police said the woman had gone for a morning walk along with her husband Karuppasamy on Vageshwari 2nd junction around 7.30 a.m.. She was trailing her husband who was walking a little ahead. Two persons who came on a motorbike came close to her. The pillion rider yanked her gold chain and the duo sped away. S.S. Colony police are investigating.