Man attacked by tusker Arikompan two days ago dies in Theni hospital

May 30, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - THENI

Janitor Palraj of Cumbum Municipal limits in Theni district, who was attacked by the lone tusker Arikompan two days ago, died at the Theni Government Medical College and Hospital on Monday night (May 29.) Doctors at the government hospital said Palraj had suffered head injury in the attack by the elephant.

Meanwhile, Forest Department officials led by Chief Conservator Padmavathi were monitoring the elephant, which continued to be moving inside the reserve forests since last two days. “A team was camping inside the forest area at Koothanatchi hills,” officials said.

A forest official said the tusker had apparently entered a coconut grove near Koothanatchi area and destroyed many trees. This came to light on Tuesday morning. The movement of the elephant is being monitored with the GPS aided radio collar by a team in the district.

State Minister I. Periasami told journalists in Dindigul that a large posse of police personnel led by Theni Superintendent of Police were on bandobust duty in Cumbum Municipal limits. “There was no need for panic,” he said appealing to people to cooperate with the forest- and police officials camping in the vicinity and keep away from the spots identified as “restricted zone”.

Two days ago, Forest Minister Mathiventhan had given a cheque for ₹50,000 to Palraj at the Government Hospital.