Man assaults VAO for refusing to issue ‘adangal’ certificate of land belonging to a deceased woman

December 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Aruppukottai

A village administrative officer S. Veeraputhiran (53) was allegedly assaulted after he refused to issue an ‘adangal’ certificate for a farmland in the name of a deceased person Yogarani to a local resident.

The police said that Palraj of Chinna Chettikurichi had come to the office of VAO, Chettikurichi, on Saturday to collect the adangal certificate of the land in his son’s name.

After getting it, he had asked the VAO to issue him the adangal for the land of Yogarani. Since, Yogarani had died, the VAO said that he cannot issue the adangal in Palraj’s name without the consent of her legal heirs.

Angered over the reply, Palraj repeatedly slapped the VAO and abused him in filthy language in the presence of village assistant Veeramuthu.

The VAO was admitted to the Government Hospital in Aruppukottai.

Based on his complaint, the Pandalgudi police have registered a case of assault, criminal intimidation and for preventing a public servant from discharging his duty.