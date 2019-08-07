Man assaults pregnant daughter

A 54-year-old man of Alappalacheri allegedly attempted to hack his daughter for eloping with a youth belonging to a different caste.

Police said Sushma, 19, eloped with Sivasankaran, 23, belonging to a different caste and married him without the knowledge of her parents a couple of months back.

Sivasankaran, who was a graduate like Sushma, worked as a construction labourer.

On Tuesday, the young couple went to a primary health centre at T. Pudupatti for a medical check up for Sushma, who was pregnant. It was then that her father, K. Valagurunathan, waylaid them.

After abusing them, he suddenly pulled out a machete and attempted to hack them. The alert youth pounced on him and tried to prevent him from attacking her. However, the machete landed on the backside of her neck.

Sushma was admitted to Tirumangalam Government Hospital and her condition was stated to be stable.

Tirumangalam Taluk police arrested Valagurunathan for attempt to murder and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998, Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, said.