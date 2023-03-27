Man assaulted with blade near Thanichiyam

March 27, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

A man, K. Ganesan (25) of Thanichiyam, who married a girl belonging to another caste three years back, was attacked by two persons related to his wife, near Thanichiyam under Vadipatti police station limits on Sunday night.

Police said that Ganesan was waylaid on Thanichiyam to Sembukudipatti at around 10 p.m. by two persons identified as A. Gemini and A. Arun. They attacked him with a blade and inflicted multiple cut injuries and fled the scene. The police said that the accused, who are relatives of Ganesan’s wife Chithra, had previous enmity with him.

Vadipatti police are on the lookout for the accused.