Man assaulted for entering temple with his scheduled caste wife

06 March 2020 21:13 IST

A couple has complained that relatives of the husband, Balamurugan (41), a caste Hindu, beat him and his wife belonging to Scheduled Caste as they offered prayers at a village temple near here.

In a petition submitted to the Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal, the woman has complained that the Aruppukottai Taluk police have not registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and have not taken any action so far.

The man, a bus driver in a private company, had married the woman from a Scheduled Caste.

“Though my parents have accepted us, my relatives objected to my wife entering the Ramar temple and assaulted her and abused her denoting her caste,” Balamurugan said.

“We had come to our village on February 29 and my 18-month-old son entered the temple. I followed him and sat during the bhajan session,” the husband said.

His wife, who came in search of them, also entered the temple. “As the deeparathana was going on then, my wife also offered prayers. It was then that my relatives, Velmurugan, Narayanasamy and Muthukrishnan held her by her neck and pushed her out of the temple abusing her,” he said.

When Balamurugan tried to prevent them, he was also beaten up.

He suffered injuries and was admitted to the Government Hospital in Aruppukottai for five days.

The husband complained that the police had taken his signature in a blank paper and were trying to convince him to go for a compromise with his relatives.