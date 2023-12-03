Man assaulted by club workers for questioning liquor bottle being sold at higher rate

December 03, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

A 52-year-old man was assaulted by the staff of a club in S.S. Colony when he questioned them for charging ₹10 more for a bottle of liquor, on Friday.

The man said that he visited the Green Sports Club in Arasaradi and bought the liquor bottle. The cashier, Pandiayrajan, had asked for ₹10 more than the maximum retail price printed on the bottle label. Pandiyarajan also abused him saying that he had to pay the extra money if he wanted to buy the bottle.

As the customer asked him to behave properly, Pandiyarajan beat him up. The club manager, Saravanan also joined him in the assault.

Even as he walked out of the club, they followed him and one of them hit his head against a wall and threatened him with dire consequences if he ever visited the club again.

S.S. Colony police have registered a case of assault and for criminal intimidation.

