Man arrested for sexual harassment of woman with disability in Virudhunagar district

January 23, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The 45-year-old had forcibly barged into the woman’s house and touched her inappropriately, and when she raised an alarm, he threatened her with a knife, police said

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man, P. Backiayaraj of Pullanayakkanpatti, was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a woman with a disability, under the Paralachi police station limits, on Monday, January 23, 2024.

Police said that the man had first come to the house of the 39-year-old woman, who is a tailor, to get a bag stitched. The woman has a locomotor disability.

After that visit however, he had been frequently visiting the woman. Disliking his visits, the woman had warned him about his behaviour. On Monday morning, when he knocked on the door, the woman had opened it. After telling him to leave, the woman attempted to close the door. But the man forcibly barged into the house and touched her inappropriately.

When she raised an alarm, he picked up a kitchen knife and threatened her with dire consequences.

After neighbours gathered at her house, the man fled the scene. He was subsequently arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Paralachi police have booked him for outraging modesty, using abusive language, assault, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

