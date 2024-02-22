ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for sending obscene messages to married woman

February 22, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old man, S. Rajkumar of Harveypatti, was arrested for sending obscene messages to a married woman in the locality.

The police said that the complainant was mentally harassed by the accused two years ago and it was brought to the notice of his relatives. Though the issue was settled then, recently he started sending some messages to the woman’s mobile phone. Besides, he used to stand before the woman’s shop and trouble her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on her complaint, the All Women Police of Tirupparankundram booked Rajkumar under Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and also under the provisions of Information Technology Act.

He was sent to judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US