GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for sending obscene messages to married woman

February 22, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old man, S. Rajkumar of Harveypatti, was arrested for sending obscene messages to a married woman in the locality.

The police said that the complainant was mentally harassed by the accused two years ago and it was brought to the notice of his relatives. Though the issue was settled then, recently he started sending some messages to the woman’s mobile phone. Besides, he used to stand before the woman’s shop and trouble her.

Based on her complaint, the All Women Police of Tirupparankundram booked Rajkumar under Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and also under the provisions of Information Technology Act.

He was sent to judicial custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.