Man arrested for sending obscene messages to married woman

February 22, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

A 48-year-old man, S. Rajkumar of Harveypatti, was arrested for sending obscene messages to a married woman in the locality.

The police said that the complainant was mentally harassed by the accused two years ago and it was brought to the notice of his relatives. Though the issue was settled then, recently he started sending some messages to the woman’s mobile phone. Besides, he used to stand before the woman’s shop and trouble her.

Based on her complaint, the All Women Police of Tirupparankundram booked Rajkumar under Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and also under the provisions of Information Technology Act.

He was sent to judicial custody.