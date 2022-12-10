Man arrested for sandalwood theft near Sirumalai

December 10, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department personnel arrested a sandalwood smuggler near Sirumalai junction on Friday.

The arrested man was identified as Chinnathambi alias P. Selvam, 39, of Sanarpatti.

According to officials, the department received a tip-off that two men were trying to transport sandalwood illegally axed in Kannukutti Rock forest range of Sirumalai.

District Forest Officer S. Prabhu said the smugglers had cut into pieces the centre – also called as heartwood – of a fully grown tree that totally weighed up to 60 kg. Ten kg of sandalwood logs and around one kg of sandalwood powder were seized. “We also seized a country-made gun, an airgun, a saw, a billhook and other sharp weapons from the arrested person,” he said.

Selvam was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Efforts were on to nab his accomplice, he added.

