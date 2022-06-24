Man arrested for possessing gutka

Staff Reporter June 24, 2022 20:37 IST

Staff Reporter June 24, 2022 20:37 IST

The police arrested P. Thangavel, 58, and seized 48.5 kg of banned goods at his shop here on Friday. As per the directions of District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, SP, a team led by Eriyodu Inspector Sathiyapraba conducted a raid at a shop. A case has been registered.

EOM