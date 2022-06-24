Man arrested for possessing gutka
The police arrested P. Thangavel, 58, and seized 48.5 kg of banned goods at his shop here on Friday. As per the directions of District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, SP, a team led by Eriyodu Inspector Sathiyapraba conducted a raid at a shop. A case has been registered.
EOM
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.