Two injured as man opens fire on them

PALANI

A cinema hall owner here was arrested under charges of Indian Arms Act and IPC sections after he allegedly opened fire from his licensed weapon in which two persons suffered multiple injuries on Monday.

Police said that Natarajan owned a cinema hall on Appar Street in the temple town. He had a vacant plot on the same street. Adjacent to his property, a farmer identified as Illangovan had 12 cents of vacant plot.

It is said that there was some dispute between the two over the boundary. When Illangovan came to the site with two of his relatives identified as Palanisami and Subramani to fence the property, Natarajan arrived and a wordy altercation snowballed during the conversation.

Suddenly, Natarajan, who had allegedly hidden his gun, opened fire on the the trio in which Illangovan ran to safety, while Palanisami and Subramani suffered bullet injuries.

After informing the police, Illangovan took his relatives to the Government Hospital. Fearing trouble, Natarajan had reportedly escaped from the spot.

However, within about a short spell, a team led by DSP Siva secured the cinema hall owner.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the injured had gathered at the GH. Tension prevailed in the area.

The doctors, after a preliminary examination, advised to shift one of the injured to a private hospital in Madurai.

A senior police officer, who was supervising the investigations, said that the CCTV footage in the locality was examined. Though the dispute appeared to be the motive, a discreet probe was on with Natarajan. The weapon had a license, the officer added.

DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) M.S. Muthusamy visited the GH here and enquired with the doctors about the condition of the patients. In a brief interaction, he told reporters that the police have booked cases against the accused under IPC Sections 294 (b), 307 r/w 27 (1) Arms Act by the Palani Town Police Station.