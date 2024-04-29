Man arrested for murdering daughter over an extramarital affair

April 29, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Palayamkottai Taluk police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his daughter as she reportedly had an extramarital affair.

The police said M. Muthupetchi, 30, of Melapaattam in Palayamkottai Taluk police station limits, was married to a person from Naduvaikurichi and had two children. She allegedly had an affair with another man. Angered by this, her father Mariappan hacked her to death on Monday evening.

Mariappan surrendered before the Melapaattam Village Administrative Officer. The Palayamkottai taluk police arrested him.