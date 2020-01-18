Man arrested for murder of his wife

Rajapalayam

Virudhunagar district police have arrested a casual labourer S. Gunasekaran, 29, of Thenmalai for the murder of his wife Palaniammal, 32, whose disfigured body was found in an secluded place under Keelarajakularaman police station limits on January 7.

The police said that they found a highly decomposed body of the woman in a bushy area in Sankarapandiyapuram near Chatrapatti.

Earlier, the police could not identify the deceased and hence, pasted posters in and around Rajapalayam. A few days later, the family members identified the woman with her jewels and clothes. It was then the police started to look for her husband, who went missing and his mobile phone was switched off.

Gunasekaran and Palaniammal were married for one year and they did not have a child. “Gunasekaran thought that his wife had an infertility problem and started torturing her. He even cut her hair and harassed her under the influence of liquor,” the Inspector of Police, Rajapalayam North, P. Parthiban, said.

He took her to Palladam, where he had already worked. But, even there he started to harass her and she fled back to Thenmalai where her family members were living. Gunasekaran who returned to his village again tortured her and sought more jewels.

On January 2, he had told his wife that they should offer worship at a temple as per a fortune-teller’s advice as a solution to the domestic problems.

He took his wife to a secluded placed and then assaulted her with a sharp weapon. After killing her, he left her body amidst bushes and fled. The family members did not lodge woman missing complaint as they thought that Gunasekaran could have taken her back to Palladam.

Even as the police were on the lookout for him, he surrendered before the village administrative officer and confessed to have murdered his wife, the inspector said. The police arrested him and recovered the blood-stained weapon.