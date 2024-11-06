ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for murder of elderly woman near Uchipuli

Published - November 06, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Ramanathapuram district police have cracked the Tuesday’s case of murder of an elderly woman, Lakshmi, in her house near Uchipuli, with the arrest of a local man, on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Mareeskumar (35) of Nagachi. 

The Superintendent of Police, G. Chandeesh, said that the man was familiar with the deceased and used to visit her often. 

He had sought Lakshmi’s widowed daughter’s hand in marriage and the woman had refused. 

On Tuesday, they had a quarrel over this and Mareeskumar, a loadman, had violently pushed her down in her house at Narayoorani. Later, he strangulated her with a rope.

 “He had no plan to murder her but did it in fit of anger,” the SP said.

Even the imitation chain which was earlier said to be missing from her body, was later found in the house, the SP added.

