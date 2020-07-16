Man arrested for impregnating daughter

THOOTHUKUDI
Vilathikulam All Women Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating his 14-year-old daughter. The girl is now carrying a seven-month-old foetus, and doctors are of the opinion that it cannot be terminated.
The police said the girl, a Class 9 student, fell ill and was taken to the primary health centre in the area, where the doctors found that she was pregnant.
As her mother, a labourer, grilled her, the girl told that her father Karuppasamy, a charcoal unit labourer, had raped her on December 14 and 15 last year under the influence of alcohol. Since Karuppasamy threatened the girl that he would kill her if she revealed it to anyone, she kept silent.
The PHC doctors referred her to Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, where the gestational age of the foetus was determined to be seven months. The doctors said the termination of the well-grown foetus would harm the girl.
Based on the statement of the victim, Vilathikulam police arrested Karuppasamy.
