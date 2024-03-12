Man arrested for impersonating government official in Madurai

March 12, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Madurai

A 34-year-old man, L. Navaneetha Krishnan of Anaiyur, has been arrested on charges of cheating and impersonation, after he pretended to be an official from the Department of Commercial Taxes in Madurai, and defrauded an individual.

Police said that Navaneetha Krishnan had approached S. Yusuf (45) of Vandiyur, who works as a supervisor at a packaged drinking water company in Masthanpatti, falling under tge Anna Nagar police station limits, in February. Claiming to be an official from the Commercial Taxes Department and flashing an identity card, he had pointed out some shortcomings at the company. Later, he demanded a ₹5,000 bribe. As per the advice of his company’s owner, Yusuf had paid him ₹5,000.

On Monday, March 11, Navaneetha Krishnan came once again to the company and demanded ₹8,000. When Yusuf had a closer look at his identity card, he found that it was fake and started to question him. Navaneetha Krishnan admitted that he had formerly worked at the government department but was no longer employed there.

Consequently, he was handed over to the Anna Nagar police who arrested him and sent him to judicial custody.

