Man arrested for harassing female worker of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme

February 05, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Madurai

A 43-year-old man, S. Prabhu, was arrested by Karimedu police for harassing a woman worker of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme, M. Murugeswari (33) at Bethaniyapuram.

The police said that Prabhu, had been harassing the woman for the last few days whenever she made door-to-door visits. Under the influence of alcohol, he would repeatedly ask the woman to check his health also.

On January 29, he harassed her in an abusive language and prevented her from discharging her duty.

When the women around scolded him, he suddenly took off his shirt and rushed towards Murugeswari.

He later assaulted her and pushed her down. When he tried to attack her with a log, the women prevented him.

Based on her complaint lodged on Sunday, the police booked him for using abusive language, assault, preventing Government servant from discharging her duty, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

