ADVERTISEMENT

Man and nine-year-old son found dead at home

Published - November 04, 2024 08:09 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man and his 9-year-old son died after a shaky steel cot rod fell on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Gopikrishnan, 35, a tailor lived with his wife Lokeswari, 30, a nurse in Natham Government Hospital, and two sons, Karthik Roshan, 9, and Yashwant, 6. They lived on Kaliamman Koil Street in Sanarpatti police station limits.

It is said Gopikrishnan and his elder son usually slept in a room on the first floor, while the younger son slept with his mother in another room on the ground floor. On Monday, when Lokeswari was waiting to leave for work, she was baffled when both her husband and elder son did not come down.

When she went to their room, she was shocked to see them lying dead. Preliminary inquiry indicated that the steel cot had no bolts and one of the support rod had fallen on the neck of Gopikrishnan and Karthik, killing theml.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bodies were sent to Government Hospital for post-mortem. A senior officer said a probe would be conducted after receiving the post-mortem report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US