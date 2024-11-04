GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man and nine-year-old son found dead at home

Published - November 04, 2024 08:09 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man and his 9-year-old son died after a shaky steel cot rod fell on them.

Police said Gopikrishnan, 35, a tailor lived with his wife Lokeswari, 30, a nurse in Natham Government Hospital, and two sons, Karthik Roshan, 9, and Yashwant, 6. They lived on Kaliamman Koil Street in Sanarpatti police station limits.

It is said Gopikrishnan and his elder son usually slept in a room on the first floor, while the younger son slept with his mother in another room on the ground floor. On Monday, when Lokeswari was waiting to leave for work, she was baffled when both her husband and elder son did not come down.

When she went to their room, she was shocked to see them lying dead. Preliminary inquiry indicated that the steel cot had no bolts and one of the support rod had fallen on the neck of Gopikrishnan and Karthik, killing theml.

The bodies were sent to Government Hospital for post-mortem. A senior officer said a probe would be conducted after receiving the post-mortem report.

