Man and granddaughter die in accident

MELUR
In a fatal accident reported under Melur police station limits, an elderly man and his six-year-old granddaughter were killed.
V. Thangaraj, 57, of Chinnasoorakundu, was returning from his farm on a two-wheeler with his grandson R. Kesav, 4, and R. Dakshana, 6, on Saturday morning. When he attempted to take a U-turn on the Tiruchi to Madurai National Highway, a car moving towards Tiruchi crashed into the two-wheeler.
The police said that the three persons on the bike were flung in the air in the impact. Thangaraj died on the spot, while the two children were rescued and rushed to a hospital. However, Dakshana died on the way. The boy Kesav is under treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.
The police said that the driver of the car escaped. A case under section 304 (A) of IPC has been registered and the investigation is on.
