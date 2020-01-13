Madurai

Man alleges Q Branch police trying to frame brothers in SSI murder case

Alleging that Q Branch Police were trying to implicate his brothers as accused in the case of murder of Special Sub-Inspector of Police Wilson in Kanniyakumari district, a man from Tirunelveli district moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking relief on Monday.

In his habeas corpus petition filed before the court, S. Basheer from Pettai in Tirunelveli district said that his brothers S.Al. Habeed (28) and S. Zakkariya (37) were picked up for inquiry by Q Branch police from their houseon January 10.

He said that his brothers had no past criminal records, but Q Branch police were trying to implicate them as accused in the murder case. He sought a direction to the police to produce his brothers before the court and set them at liberty.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran ordered notice to Q Branch police and adjourned the hearing.

