Madurai

Man alleges police assault, takes poison

A 37-year-old man, P. Murugan, consumed a pesticide after he was reportedly beaten up by a policeman at A. Mukkulam police station near here on Wednesday.

There was an enquiry at the police station over a scuffle between two brothers, Krishnan, 55, and Subramanian, 60, of Sinthanendal over usage of water from a common farm well. Krishnan’s brother-in-law Murugan had reportedly told the police that the enquiry was biased and in favour of Subramanian. Following a quarrel, it is said that Murugan was beaten up.

Murugan who went back home consumed a pesticide. He was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar.

Tiruchuli DSP R.K. Sasidhar said that there was personal motive between Murugan and the constable concerned.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline ‘104.’

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2020 9:32:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/man-alleges-police-assault-takes-poison/article31856923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY