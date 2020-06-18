Man alleges police assault, takes poison

A 37-year-old man, P. Murugan, consumed a pesticide after he was reportedly beaten up by a policeman at A. Mukkulam police station near here on Wednesday.
There was an enquiry at the police station over a scuffle between two brothers, Krishnan, 55, and Subramanian, 60, of Sinthanendal over usage of water from a common farm well. Krishnan’s brother-in-law Murugan had reportedly told the police that the enquiry was biased and in favour of Subramanian. Following a quarrel, it is said that Murugan was beaten up.
Murugan who went back home consumed a pesticide. He was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar.
Tiruchuli DSP R.K. Sasidhar said that there was personal motive between Murugan and the constable concerned.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline ‘104.’
