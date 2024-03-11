Man alleges his bull was denied first prize at jallikattu

March 11, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to authorities on a petition filed by a man from Madurai who alleged that his bull registered in the name of his friend was denied the first prize at the jallikattu held at Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena at Keelakarai near Alanganallur on January 24.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar ordered notice to the authorities on the petition filed by B. Manikanda Prabhu of Goripalayam, who alleged that his bull registered in the name of his friend Vinoth was denied the first prize due to politics involved in the conduct of the event. Instead, the bull was awarded the third prize.

He sought a direction to the authorities to review the footage of the jallikattu event. He pointed out that earlier a bull tamer, Abi Sithar of Poovanthi in Sivaganga district, had filed a petition before the High Court alleging that he was denied the first prize at Alanganallur jallikattu held on January 17.

The petitioner said arbitrariness and unfair activities of jallikattu organisers were rampant across Tamil Nadu and this had given rise to many grievances among the tamers and bull owners. The court adjourned the hearing in the case.