Man accused of transporting 385 kg of tobacco products gets bail

November 27, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a man from Kanniyakumari district, who was accused of transporting 385 kg of banned tobacco products.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail to S. Nagarajan, who was booked by Boothapandi police under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on November 5.

The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner, along with other accused, transported 385 kg of banned tobacco products. However, the petitioner claimed that he was innocent.

It was submitted that there was no previous case pending against the petitioner. Considering the submission, the court granted him bail. The petitioner was directed to appear before the police once every week till further orders. He was also directed not to tamper with the evidence or influence the witness in the case.

