ADVERTISEMENT

Man accused of transporting 385 kg of tobacco products gets bail

November 27, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a man from Kanniyakumari district, who was accused of transporting 385 kg of banned tobacco products.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail to S. Nagarajan, who was booked by Boothapandi police under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on November 5.

The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner, along with other accused, transported 385 kg of banned tobacco products. However, the petitioner claimed that he was innocent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was submitted that there was no previous case pending against the petitioner. Considering the submission, the court granted him bail. The petitioner was directed to appear before the police once every week till further orders. He was also directed not to tamper with the evidence or influence the witness in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US