Man accused of murder suffers bullet injury after Madurai police fire at him

February 28, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - Madurai

A man accused in a murder case, Vinod Kumar, suffered a bullet injury on his right leg, when a team of Madurai City Police opened fire at him in “self defence” near Vandiyur in the early hours of Tuesday.

Kumar has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.

Police said Vinod Kumar, who has a history-sheet, was the prime accused in the February 22 murder of G. Balamurugan (29), in Valar Nagar in Madurai. The Mattuthavani police had nabbed him, in the early hours of Tuesday. During the interrogation, he had reportedly revealed that he had hidden a knife, and used it to murder Balamurugan somewhere near Vandiyur.

A team of police personnel took him to the spot to recover the weapon. According to police, he took out the knife and suddenly attacked a policeman, Saravanakumar, with it. Both the policeman and Vinod Kumar were injured in the tussle, but Kumar continued to try and attack other police personnel. In retaliation, police say they fired at him.