Man accused of hate speech against Modi gets bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to a 44-year-old man from Kanniyakumari district apprehending arrest for his hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an anti-CAA protest meeting.

The Thuckalay police had registered a suo motu complaint against M. Anwar Hussain of Thiruvithancode on January 24, 28 days after the date of the occurrence.

It was said that he was the Secretary of the Thiruvithancode Muslim Jamath.

After the Sessions Court in Nagercoil dismissed his petition for anticipatory bail, he filed a petition before the High Court.

In his petition, he said that he was a law abiding citizen and added that he would neither abscond or evade the due process of law.

During the course of the hearing, Justice G.R. Swaminathan took cognisance of the fact that the petitioner’s daughter’s wedding was scheduled for February 9 and he had to make arrangements for the same.

The petitioner who was present before the court submitted that he regretted his action.

Recording the undertaking and taking into account that the wedding was just days away, the court granted him anticipatory bail.

The judge took note of the abusive speech delivered by the petitioner and observed though it was not wrong to criticise there should be a limit to criticism.

Even government decisions and court judgements can be criticised, but there should be limit, the judge said.