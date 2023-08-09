August 09, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

This is good news indeed for the women from middle class and poor families living in the district as the mammogram facility was inaugurated in the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the ₹ 30-lakh-worth equipment and mammogram film reader to detect breast cancer.

The Minister appealed to the women to undergo screening for breast cancer without inhibition as early detection of cancer was paramount for complete cure. “Moreover, the women can also clarify their doubts on breast cancer and other ailments,” Ms. Geetha said.

The Minister, while inaugurating the water purifier at nursing students’ hostel, appealed to the nursing students to take care of their patients with affection as those who were suffering from painful ailments were longing for love and affection to forget the trauma they were undergoing.

The water purifier, costing ₹ 2.50 lakh, has been installed in the nursing students’ hostel with the Corporate Social Responsibility fund from a private firm.

Dean, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, G. Sivakumar, Vice-Principal V. Kalivani, Medical Superintendent R. Padmanabhan, Resident Medical Officer J. Silas Jayamani and others were present.