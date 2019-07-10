‘Mambazha Sangam’ festival held

TIRUNELVELI

Thousands of Church of South India Christians from various parts of the district participated in a three-day ‘Mambazha Sangam’ festival and offered money, rice and clothes to a few hundred alms-seekers gathered at Palayamkottai on Wednesday.

The 239th ‘Mambazha Sangam’ festival began on Tuesday evening with CSI Bishop of Tirunelveli Diocese Most Rev. J.J. Christdoss and the reverends offering prayers at Christ Church on Military Line. On Wednesday, special prayers were conducted at Centenary Hall, Palayamkottai, to mark the commencement of ‘Mambazha Sangam 2019’ celebrations.

On the second day of the festival on Wednesday, hundreds of CSI Christians offered money, rice and clothes to alms-seekers from various parts of Tamil Nadu, who had camped near Centenary Hall for the past two days.

The annual celebration will come to an end with the conduct of special prayers at Holy Trinity Cathedral on Thursday.

When cholera claimed the lives of hundreds of people a few hundred years ago, the CSI Christians, in a bid to help widows and their children, organised a special charity event. Since this event took place during ‘mango season’ it was christened ‘Mambazha Sangam’ festival meant for helping the poor.