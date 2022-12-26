ADVERTISEMENT

Male elephant found dead

December 26, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old male elephant was found dead at Seerangulam near Singampatti in Kallidaikurichi block here on Monday.

Forest officials led by Kalakkad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Shenbaga Priya, Forest Ranger Nitya, ASP Balvir Singh and others inspected the spot in the forest area.

For about two months or so, the villagers here had petitioned the forest officials about the elephant menace. They claimed that the crops were destroyed and on most occasions, palm trees were uprooted.

In a bid to chase the elephant deep inside the forest, the officials had taken measures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Under such circumstances, the elephant was found dead.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that high-tension electric wires may have fallen on the pachyderm while uprooting palm trees and as a result, it may have died on the spot.

A team of veterinarians conducted post-mortem at the site and later the carcass was buried in the forest area, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US