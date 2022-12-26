Male elephant found dead

December 26, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A 45-year-old male elephant was found dead at Seerangulam near Singampatti in Kallidaikurichi block here on Monday.

Forest officials led by Kalakkad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Shenbaga Priya, Forest Ranger Nitya, ASP Balvir Singh and others inspected the spot in the forest area.

For about two months or so, the villagers here had petitioned the forest officials about the elephant menace. They claimed that the crops were destroyed and on most occasions, palm trees were uprooted.

In a bid to chase the elephant deep inside the forest, the officials had taken measures.

Under such circumstances, the elephant was found dead.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that high-tension electric wires may have fallen on the pachyderm while uprooting palm trees and as a result, it may have died on the spot.

A team of veterinarians conducted post-mortem at the site and later the carcass was buried in the forest area, officials said.