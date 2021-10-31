Male elephant found dead

RAJAPALAYAM

A male elephant was found dead in Deviyaru forest area under Srivilliputtur-Meghamalai Tiger Reserve near Rajapalayam.

After a foul smell emanated from a particular spot in the forest, local people informed Forest Department officials, who conducted a combing operation on Saturday evening and found the tusker, aged around 25 years, lying dead.

“Since light failed on Saturday, we conducted a post-mortem on Sunday. It revealed that the elephant had suffered internal bleeding,” said Deputy Director of SMTR H. Dileep Kumar. The animal could have died two days back, he said.

Stating that both the tusks were intact and the animal had no external injuries, he ruled out the possibility of any poaching attempt. Metal detectors used on the carcass before the the post-mortem also ruled out of any bullet injury, Mr. Dileep Kumar added.

The officials suspect that the pachyderm could have slipped down due to wet condition and suffered injuries in its lungs.