Male bear found dead on Periyakulam-Dindigul Road

A 15-year-old male bear was found dead along the Periyakulam-Dindigul Road on Thursday.

Following information, the Forest department officials conducted post-mortem. Devadanapatti police said that preliminary inquiries revealed that the wild animal, while attempting to cross the road, may have been hit by some unidentified vehicle.

The farmers in the locality were shocked to hear about the news of the death of a bear. “We have not heard of movement of bears in the region in the past. The forest officials should clarify about it and proper protection should be given to the farm workers,” they said and added that the police should find the vehicle involved in the hit and run case of the wild animal.

