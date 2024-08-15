’Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme a runaway success in Dindigul district, says Collector

Out of the 21,584 petitions received between December 2023 and February 2024 under ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme, the Dindigul district administration had settled 20,426 petitions, said Collector M.N. Poongodi here on Thursday.

Presiding over the gram sabha meeting held at Kothapulli in Reddiyarchatram panchayat union, the Collector said 59 camps were held across the district over a period of 30 days and the petitions received there were examined by the respective departments on priority. It helped benefit the people and achieve the government’s goal, she noted.

As many such programmes had been simplified with the aid of technology, she said, the people did not have to approach revenue offices anymore for getting documents like patta. If all the papers were intact, an applicant could file for a patta from a nearby e-sevai centre by remitting ₹60. Within 15 to 30 days, the patta would be despatched to the applicant, she said.

The government’s swiftness in reaching out to the masses had come in for appreciation and she thanked the official machinery for its friendly approach to the people.

Earlier, the Collector hoisted the tri-colour and took salute and inspected the police guard of honour, accompanied by Superintendent of Police A. Pradeep, at the 78th Independence Day celebration.

The event was marked by cultural programmes presented by 364 students from five schools in the district. MP R. Sachidanandam, DRO S.H. Shaik Mohideen and other officials participated. The Collector gave away welfare assistance to the tune of ₹80.68 lakh to 84 beneficiaries and presented meritorious certificates to 100 police personnel and 182 government staff for their commendable work.