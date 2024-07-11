‘Makkaludan Muthalvar’ has reached the masses, says Minister

The ‘Makkaludan Mudalvar’ scheme, which was launched by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in December 2023 in Coimbatore, has had a wide impact and the programme has been extended to rural pockets as well across Tamil Nadu, said Rural Development Minister I. Periasami here on Thursday.

Speaking at the function launched in Periyakulam, in the presence of Theni Collector R. V. Shajeevana, MP Thanga Tamil Selvan and other elected representatives and officials, he said that in the first phase conducted in urban pockets of Theni district through 60 camps, 83 % of the petitioners had got relief.

The objective of the ‘Makkaludun Mudalvar’ was to bring in multiple departments under one umbrella and ensure that the grievances or demands were redressed swiftly. As the programme has been successfully implemented in urban areas, the CM had instructed to extend it to the rural pockets as well.

The district administration here has planned to conduct 31 camps through eight panchayat unions covering 130 village panchayats. He appealed to the public to make use of the innovative scheme and attend the camps without fail.

The government had launched other schemes for the poor and needy, Mr Periasami said and urged the officials to expedite the petitions without delay. On the occasion, he inspected some of the works underway and also gave away doles to the beneficiaries.

The ‘Makkaludan Mudalvar’ programme was launched in Mandapam Panchayat Union in Ramanathapuram district. Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R. S. Rajakannappan received 1,500 petitions on the occasion. He gave away free house site pattas worth ₹80 lakh to 267 beneficiaries.

District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said that the programme would be held across 73 camps in 429 panchayats till September 13. The petitions shall be cleared in 30 days and the public should benefit out of the programme.