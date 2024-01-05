‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ special camp held in Tirunelveli for speedy disposal of petitions

January 05, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ special camp, which brings together all government services to the public in a place was held here on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, who inaugurated this event in Palayamkottai in the presence of District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan, said the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ programme, which was introduced on December 18 last to ensure transparency in the functioning of government departments and render speedy services to the aggrieved public, would take more than 50 services being offered by 13 government departments and bring them to the applicants’ doorsteps.

Public can submit and register their applications pertaining to house tax, property tax, building plan approval, family card, new power connection, change of power connection name, income certificate, community certificate, nativity certificate, subsidized loans and for availing other services being rendered by revenue, local administration, police, labour welfare, differently-abled welfare, Adi Dravida and Backward Class welfare, Housing and Urban Development departments in these special camps with all relevant documents.

On getting the applications registered, the applicants can approach the stall of the department concerned for getting additional information about their grievance. The application being submitted during ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ special camp will be disposed of within 30 days.

“A senior official in the rank of Deputy Collector or Assistant Director will be in-charge of these camps for expediting the grievances redressal. After conducting the camps in urban areas, it will be organised soon in villages also. Hence, the public should make use of this facility to get their grievances redressed,” Mr. Appavu said.

Tirunelveli Mayor P. M. Saravanan, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Deputy Mayor K. R. Raju and chairman of Tirunelveli District Panchayat council V. S. R. Jegadish were present.

The ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ programme was also organised in Tirunelveli Town, Vickramasingapuram and Moolaikkaraipatti in Tirunelveli district on Friday.

“This special camp will be organised till January 23 in the Corporation, three municipalities, 17 town panchayats and four village panchayats adjacent to these urban areas for speedy disposal of the applicants,” Dr. Karthikeyan informed.

The camp will be conducted at PPL Marriage Hall near VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai on Saturday (January 6) for the benefit of wards 7, 8, 9 and 34, all in Palayamkottai Zone, Kalakkad Community Hall (for wards 15 and 19 to 27), Balan Mahal near Krishnapuram, RMS Marriage Hall in Panagudi and MS Mahal, Valliyoor.

