ADVERTISEMENT

‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camps held in Thoothukudi

January 19, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Public participating at a ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camp held in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camps held to receive petitions from the public and address their grievances were held at four places here on Friday.

The special camps were held at Anna Marriage Hall, RC Bethany Middle School at Kandasamypuram, St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Millerpuram, and Corporation Middle School in Thermal Nagar Camp I, and the public submitted their petitions.

 Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the camp at Anna Marriage Hall in the presence of District Collector G. Lakshmipathi and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar. They also visited three other places, where the public submitted petitions seeking drinking water connections, power connections, property tax name transfer, certificates being given by the revenue department etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 The petitions submitted in this camp would be disposed of in 30 days, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US