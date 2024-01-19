‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camps held in Thoothukudi

January 19, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camps held to receive petitions from the public and address their grievances were held at four places here on Friday.

The special camps were held at Anna Marriage Hall, RC Bethany Middle School at Kandasamypuram, St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Millerpuram, and Corporation Middle School in Thermal Nagar Camp I, and the public submitted their petitions.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the camp at Anna Marriage Hall in the presence of District Collector G. Lakshmipathi and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar. They also visited three other places, where the public submitted petitions seeking drinking water connections, power connections, property tax name transfer, certificates being given by the revenue department etc.

The petitions submitted in this camp would be disposed of in 30 days, the officials said.