GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camps held in Thoothukudi

January 19, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Public participating at a ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camp held in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Public participating at a ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camp held in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camps held to receive petitions from the public and address their grievances were held at four places here on Friday.

The special camps were held at Anna Marriage Hall, RC Bethany Middle School at Kandasamypuram, St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Millerpuram, and Corporation Middle School in Thermal Nagar Camp I, and the public submitted their petitions.

 Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the camp at Anna Marriage Hall in the presence of District Collector G. Lakshmipathi and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar. They also visited three other places, where the public submitted petitions seeking drinking water connections, power connections, property tax name transfer, certificates being given by the revenue department etc.

 The petitions submitted in this camp would be disposed of in 30 days, the officials said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.